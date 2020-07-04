Eunice man dies in single-vehicle crash on La. 29

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a St. Landry Parish man last night (July 3) on La. 29 near Carl Loewer Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Hubbard Arrington, 49, of Eunice, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger eastbound on La. 29 when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons. The truck went through a ditch and overturned.

Arrington was not buckled at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Impairment is suspected, and toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers witness, firsthand, the effects crash forces have on motor vehicles and the devastating effects of those forces on the human body,” stated Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen. “While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body. Properly worn seat belts also help to keep the occupants of vehicles in their seat and protect the head and spine. Please be a responsible driver, obey speed limits, drive sober, buckle up, and avoid all distractions.”