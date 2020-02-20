Eunice man arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) A Eunice man was arrested Wednesday for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images.

According to State Police, 41-year-old Kevin D. Briscoe shared illicit images of children with investigators that were acting in an undercover capacity.

Louisiana State Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence and once inside found that Briscoe, a registered sex offender, was in possession of images of child sex abuse.

He was arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles (second offense) and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Facility, State Police said.