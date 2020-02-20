Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Eunice man arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) A Eunice man was arrested Wednesday for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images.

According to State Police, 41-year-old Kevin D. Briscoe shared illicit images of children with investigators that were acting in an undercover capacity.

Louisiana State Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence and once inside found that Briscoe, a registered sex offender, was in possession of images of child sex abuse.

He was arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles (second offense) and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Facility, State Police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
57°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar