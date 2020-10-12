Eunice Jr. High closed through October due to mold invasion

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School Board has decided to close the campus of Eunice Jr. High (EJH) after mold was found in multiple classrooms in the main building.

In a statement released by Superintendent Patrick D. Jenkins on Facebook, EJH has been subject to elevated humidity and excessive moisture, which has led to the mold formation.

“Electrical power losses to these indoor spaces along with periods of occupancy followed by periods of no occupancy makes managing our indoor spaces very difficult,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins assured parents that mold found is not black mold. Still, he noted the school district wants to maintain the safest environment possible for students, which has led to the closure of the school through the month of October. The school will be cleaned by a certified mold removal and restoration company. Visual inspections and air testing will be conducted.

Jenkins’ full statement is below: