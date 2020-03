ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Vermilion Parish declared a public health emergency Thursday, March 12, for the parish.Parish officials are following all guidelines due to the coronavirus threat.

"We have done an emergency declaration or for public health that allows the government to do what they need to do if it comes up that they have to do something," Rebecca Broussard, Director of Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said. "Other than that, we've been having conference calls and meetings with our typical mayors, fire chiefs, police chiefs, as we get information from GOSEP and Department of Health."