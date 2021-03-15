Eunice city council approves elimination of Deputy Chief position

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot is concerned about city council members decision to remove the deputy chief position.

Fontenot says members voted to get rid of the position due to budget cuts; however he feels having a deputy chief is necessary to fulfill certain roles within the department.

“I would not recommend that move and I was against it because it would cause chaos in the department.”

After the former deputy chief retired, a lieutenant was placed in the position temporarily and Fontenot says that does not comply with civil service law.

“I want to follow the advice of our civil service board.”

He adds that this decision was hasty.

The board did not consult with him before making the decision.

“They didn’t even consult with me to see if it was something I would recommend or suggest. They just moved to abolish it.”

Chief Fontenot says he has met with the Mayor Scott Fontenot and says he’s working to find common ground.