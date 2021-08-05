Eunice catalytic converter suspect busted by St. Landry Crime Stoppers tip

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man is behind bars after a Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest on July 23, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Dominic Miller, 38, of Eunice, faces four charges of theft and three charges of criminal damage to property from the sheriff’s office and an additional six charges of theft, five charges of criminal damage to property and one charge of simple burglary from the Eunice Police Department.

He remains in jail on a combined bond of $67,500.

“Since the early months of this year, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received calls from numerous victims stating that the catalytic converters were missing from vehicles,” said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “One of the businesses provided security video footage of a white male driving a Honda Pilot. That video was posted on Crime Stoppers social media and the male was identified as Raymond Dominic Miller.”

Guidroz said Miller was entering the properties of the businesses and using an electric reciprocating saw to cut the catalytic converters from the vehicles.

Miller was featured on St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers, which led to numerous tips about Miller. One tip specifically led to Miller’s exact location in Acadia Parish.

“Police can only solve crimes with the help of our citizens,” said Eunice Police Chief Joseph Randy Fontenot. “Thanks to the tips received through Crime Stoppers and other witnesses, we were able to solve some of the recent thefts. Remember, your information — even if it seems minor and insignificant to you — may be our missing piece of evidence.”

“I would also like to thank Crime Stoppers and the tipsters who both identified and called in the location of Miller,” said Guidroz. “This case shows that when the community and law enforcement work together, we can make our community safe for everyone. More arrests are expected in the thefts.”