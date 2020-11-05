Your Election Headquarters

Eta Over Central America, Path Heads to Florida Next Week

Eta continues to weaken across Central America and is now a tropical depression. Eta is the 28th named storm of the season and that ties the record from 2005.

This system is expected to further weaken and meander around Central America for the next two days, which will cause significant flash flooding for several countries.

Unfortunately, Eta will reemerge this weekend in the western Caribbean Sea where organization and strengthening will happen. As of this morning, a tropical storm is expected to impact southern Florida early next week. There is a low-risk Eta could continue further west into the Gulf of Mexico as we progress through next week. Any impacts should remain highly unlikely for Louisiana but we will continue to track Eta throughout its lifespan.

