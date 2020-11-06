Eta Moves into the Caribbean, Path Heads to Gulf Next Week

Tropical Depression Eta is working its way into the western Caribbean Sea today. Eta is the 28th named storm of the season and that ties the record from 2005.





This system is expected to strengthen and reorganize over the next several days as it moves over the warm water of the Caribbean Sea.

Unfortunately, Eta will reemerge this weekend in the western Caribbean Sea where organization and strengthening will happen. As of this morning, a tropical storm is expected to impact southern Florida early next week. From there, Eta could continue further west into the Gulf of Mexico as we progress through next week. Any impacts should remain highly unlikely for Louisiana but we will continue to track Eta throughout its lifespan.