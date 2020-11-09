Eta Clearing Florida, Path Heads to Southeastern Gulf

Tropical Storm Eta is working its way into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. Eta is the 28th named storm of the season and that ties the record from 2005.





This system is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it moves over the warm water of the Gulf.

As of this morning, Eta will continue to bring impacts across southern Florida. From there, Eta is expected to move further west into the Gulf of Mexico before it jogs back towards Florida as we progress through the week. Any impacts should remain highly unlikely for Louisiana but we will continue to track Eta throughout its lifespan.