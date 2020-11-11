Eta becomes rare November hurricane

(KLFY)- Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Office of Public Health tells News Ten, Acadiana is seeing an uptick in COVID case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths but we can work to keep the rise from continuing.

“We don't have to relive what happened this summer,” Dr. Stefanski explains.

She says as we continue to navigate a global pandemic, Acadiana is seeing a rise in COVID-19 percent positivity rates.

“We saw this summer a large rate of 20%, then we decreased and hovered at 5%, now we are slowly rising again.”

Surprisingly, The Louisiana Department of Health has not identified a link between case count and schools reopening, but Dr. Stefanski is concerned about what children and college-aged students do outside of school.

“The transmission we are seeing is linked outside of schools especially with gathering of friends, gathering of kids,” Dr. Stefanski adds.

She explained that the case counts have been driven up by events like slumber parties, birthday parties, and others that encourage groups to gather.

The danger lies in the fact that children may be spreading the disease without knowing it.

“Most young adults are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They might not realize they have it,” Dr. Stefanski says.