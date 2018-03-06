Husband of Baldwin woman found dead in 2016 charged with murder

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found enough evidence to charge Russell Richard in Reynell Lockett’s death.

Lockett was found strangled to death in her vehicle on U.S. 90 in December, 2016.

Richard, who was recently extradited from Oklahoma City for failing to appear in Franklin on a simple battery charge, has been booked for second degree murder.

On the one-year anniversary of her death, authorities marked Lockett’s husband has a “person of interest” in her death.

