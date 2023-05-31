LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jody Thomas Thrasher, 47, who was on the run since Sunday after escaping from Evangeline Parish Jail, called News 10 and asked for help as he claimed he was injured and wanted to tell his ‘story.’ He was arrested by Lake Charles authorities Tuesday evening, but before the detained, here is what unfolded with the station and Lafayette Police Department.

Dwight Dugas, the Operations Manager with the station, talked to Thrasher about getting him to the hospital and getting him to turn himself in after learning he was the inmate. News 10 called all authorities involved and asked Thrasher to come to Lafayette. Thrasher agreed.

News 10, along with Lafayette Police authorities, waited at Lafayette Consolidated Government for a couple of hours, but he never showed up.

“Jody, I’m sitting here. I’ve been waiting on you for about half an hour,” said Dugas on the phone with the escapee.

Jody Thomas Thrasher replied, “I’ve been trying to get the footage to you. If I don’t go there with no footage, it’s going to sound like I’m lying.”

Dugas mentioned the station could work on the footage but needed him in person.

“I want them to know everything coming out and what they have done to me, and I’m falsely accused. I was set up by the law,” said the escapee.

“Okay, but Jody, if I can’t tell your story, what are we doing here?” Dugas questioned.

“That’s what I’m trying to tell you. [His wife] She sent you the footage, and when you got the footage, we talked about the story. That tells the story. All the footage tells the story,” Thrasher tells Dugas.

Dugas stressed, “Alright, I can use the footage, but I need to get your interview in the can.”

Thrasher worried his story would not be told right. However, Dugas tried to reassure him he was getting help, but trust was needed.

“No, hey, look, I’m helping you. Like I told you earlier if you can’t trust me, then we can’t deal, but I’m helping you,” he said.

“But you said you knew that sheriff, man; you’re scaring me with him,” said the escapee.

“Well, I know the sheriff, of course, I know the sheriff, but that’s a good thing because then I can talk to the sheriff and find out if something is going wrong,” replied Dugas.

In a panic voice, Thrasher said, “This goes all the way up to the judge. This is not a little thing. There’s a lot of s*** going on. This is big, all the way up to the judge.”

“Okay, I can investigate all of that; Jody is what I’m telling you,” said Dugas.

However, the escapee was not convinced. He asked for a federal agent to investigate and asked to speak to one before doing the interview.

Officer Wayne Griffin, with Lafayette, answered the phone, saying, “Jody, what’s going on, man?”

It was right away; Thrasher hung up the phone. News 10 reached multiple attempts to reconnect with Thraster but was unsuccessful.

Sheriff Charles Guillory denied Thraster’s accusations.

Authorities said Thraster jumped from the second floor, at least 20 ft. He probably injured his leg. He is in police custody with Lake Charles law enforcement.

Evangeline Parish released this statement Wednesday morning.