ESA student chosen to represent Louisiana for U.S. Senate Youth Program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Anil Cacodcar, a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana, was chosen as one of the Louisiana delegates in the 2022 United States Senate Youth On-line Washington Week Program.

Cacodcar has been invited to participate in all the virtual sessions based in Washington, D.C., in March 2022 and will receive a $10,000 college scholarship. The selection of Louisiana’s two delegates was made based on portfolio scores, an exam, as well as an interview.

Cacodcar has received many accolades, including being one of five students to be named to ESA’s chapter of the Cum Laude Society as a junior.