Erath police investigate a bomb threat note left on a school bus

ERATH, La. (KLFY) — Erath police are investigating a bomb threat that led to three schools being evacuated Friday morning.

“I received a phone call from the bus supervisor that a note was found on the bus that they were going to bomb a school,” Vermilion Parish School Superintendent James B. Prudhomme said.

Because investigators weren’t sure which school the anonymous author of the note was targeting, Prudhomme said he didn’t want to take any chances.

“The bus services three schools: Erath High, Erath Middle and Dozier. Therefore, we decided to evacuate all three schools,” Prudhomme told News 10.

The students evacuated the schools and were taken to a safe location while Erath police and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office were called.

“We blocked all roads, and we had the dogs come in to clear all schools,” Prudhomme said.

After bomb detection dogs were sent in and law enforcement conducted a sweep, officials determined there were no explosives and the students were brought back to school.

“The kids are safe. We followed protocol. Everyone did a wonderful job,” Prudhomme added.

Police are investigating who wrote the note and where it came from.