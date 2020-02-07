Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Erath police investigate a bomb threat note left on a school bus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERATH, La. (KLFY) — Erath police are investigating a bomb threat that led to three schools being evacuated Friday morning.

“I received a phone call from the bus supervisor that a note was found on the bus that they were going to bomb a school,” Vermilion Parish School Superintendent James B. Prudhomme said.

Because investigators weren’t sure which school the anonymous author of the note was targeting, Prudhomme said he didn’t want to take any chances.

“The bus services three schools: Erath High, Erath Middle and Dozier. Therefore, we decided to evacuate all three schools,” Prudhomme told News 10.

The students evacuated the schools and were taken to a safe location while Erath police and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office were called.

“We blocked all roads, and we had the dogs come in to clear all schools,” Prudhomme said.

After bomb detection dogs were sent in and law enforcement conducted a sweep, officials determined there were no explosives and the students were brought back to school.

“The kids are safe. We followed protocol. Everyone did a wonderful job,” Prudhomme added.

Police are investigating who wrote the note and where it came from.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories