EPSO investigating home burglary, two mother & son duos wanted for questioning

Local

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home burglary that happened on the 1000 Block of Miller’s Lake Road.

According to deputies, on February 4, two people got into a house through a window in the back of the home. They say the suspects were wearing dark-colored hoodies and their faces appeared to have been covered.

The suspects were driving a green colored Chevrolet Lumina with temporary tags.

Detectives immediately began receiving anonymous tips in reference to the burglary. They say contact was made with Shannon Fontenot, the owner of the vehicle seen in the crime scene photos.

EPSO officials say Fontenot’s juvenile son is listed as a person of interest and that Fontenot and her juvenile son are wanted for further questioning.

EPSO say Trincal Herbert-Collins, along with her juvenile son, are also wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on the Miller’s Lake Road burglary is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161. All callers will remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip through their website evangelineparishsheriff.org.

