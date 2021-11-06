Entrepreneurs Sharpen Skills in a Workshop on Lafayette’s Northside

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Looking to start your own business? Be your own boss? One local group in Lafayette called Accelerate Northside is helping entrepreneurs.

“We are very very excited because we had 46 entrepreneurs that are all looking for ways to help themselves; help their families but also to help enrich our community,” said Geoffrey Stewart, Director, Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center

The program offers a lot of knowledge in six weeks.

“From legal to the accounting, to the marketing, to the operation side of businesses; but the biggest takeaway is the networking that you have,” said Vanessa Scott, Business Entrepreneur of Simply Chic Balloons.

Scott was introduced to the Accelerate Northside program through another business owner on the Northside of Lafayette.

“It kinda inspired me to start my business,” she said.

The program is really about entrepreneurs.

“This program really shows that the future of our community is very bright and we can all play a role in the betterment of our community,” said Geoffrey Stewart.

The Accelerate Northside program will have upcoming classes in the spring at https://business.louisiana.edu/leed.