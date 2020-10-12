Entergy provides update on Hurricane Delta restorations

(KLFY) Following Hurricane Delta making landfall in Louisiana, Entergy Corporation announced Sunday its utilities have been restored to over 200,000 customers.

At its peak, Delta left approximately 320,000 Louisiana customers without power, spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said.

Scardigli has since provided a parish by parish estimated restoration times for all customers.

Parish Restoration Information

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 6,402

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Allen Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 148

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 582

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Assumption Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 31

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 128

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

E. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,932

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 244

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Beauregard Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Calcasieu Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 36,243

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: Sulphur and Westlake areas: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Lake Charles area: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Caldwell Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 626

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Cameron Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 346

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

E. Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 2

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Concordia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 12

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

E. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 687

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 170

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Franklin Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 5

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Grant Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 23

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

St. Helena Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 188

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 3,435

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Iberville Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,918

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Jackson Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 399

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

St. James Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 5

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,281

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 43

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,099

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

St. Landry Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7,050

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

LaSalle Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 93

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Lincoln Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 14

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Livingston Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 135

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Madison Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 28

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,349

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Morehouse Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 3,926

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Natchitoches Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 16

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Ouachita Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 11,428

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 535

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Richland Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 116

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 187

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Tensas Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 84

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 260

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Union Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 264

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Vermillion Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4,323

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Vernon Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 238

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: All customers have been restored to the Fort Polk military base. The remaining facilities will be restored by Wednesday, October 14.

Webster Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into by Monday, October 12.

Winn Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,305

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.