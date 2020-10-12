Entergy provides update on Hurricane Delta restorations

(KLFY) Following Hurricane Delta making landfall in Louisiana, Entergy Corporation announced Sunday its utilities have been restored to over 200,000 customers.
At its peak, Delta left approximately 320,000 Louisiana customers without power, spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said.
Scardigli has since provided a parish by parish estimated restoration times for all customers.
Parish Restoration Information
Acadia Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 6,402
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.
Allen Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 148
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
Ascension Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 582
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Assumption Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 31
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.
Avoyelles Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 128
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
E. Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,932
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
W. Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 244
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Beauregard Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Calcasieu Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 36,243
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: Sulphur and Westlake areas: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Lake Charles area: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Caldwell Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 626
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Cameron Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 346
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
E. Carroll Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 2
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Concordia Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 12
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
E. Feliciana Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 687
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
W. Feliciana Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 170
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Franklin Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 5
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Grant Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 23
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
St. Helena Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 188
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Iberia Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 3,435
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.
Iberville Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,918
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Jackson Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 399
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
St. James Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 5
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Jefferson Davis Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,281
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
St. John the Baptist Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 43
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Lafayette Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,099
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.
St. Landry Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7,050
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.
LaSalle Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 93
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Lincoln Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 14
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Livingston Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 135
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Madison Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 28
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
St. Martin Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,349
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.
Morehouse Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 3,926
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Natchitoches Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 16
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Ouachita Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 11,428
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 535
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Richland Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 116
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Tangipahoa Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 187
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Tensas Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 84
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Terrebonne Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 260
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Union Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 264
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Vermillion Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4,323
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.
Vernon Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 238
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: All customers have been restored to the Fort Polk military base. The remaining facilities will be restored by Wednesday, October 14.
Webster Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into by Monday, October 12.
Winn Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,305
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.