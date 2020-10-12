Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta restoration update parish by parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –

Crews have restored power to over 200,000 customers affected by Hurricane Delta, and estimated restoration times are now available for all customers who were impacted by the storm.

Entergy has a storm team of 8,500 responding to the approximately 110,000 customers still without power as of 6 p.m. Sunday. At its peak, Delta left approximately 320,000 Louisiana customers without power.

Damage assessments are continuing, but so far crews have found damage to 583 poles, 1,429 spans of wire and 218 transformers.

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see a downed line or other equipment, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 6,402

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Allen Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 148

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 128

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Calcasieu Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 36,243

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: Sulphur and Westlake areas: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Lake Charles area: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Cameron Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 346

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 3,435

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,099

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

St. Landry Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7,050

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,349

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Vermillion Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4,323

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 66%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Saturday, October 17 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, October 18.

Vernon Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 238

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: All customers have been restored to the Fort Polk military base. The remaining facilities will be restored by Wednesday, October 14.