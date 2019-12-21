Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Entergy bills expected to rise; La. regulators seek options to lower cost

Local
Posted: / Updated:
electricity_1524586092369.jpg

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana utility regulators are studying ways to handle a coming increase in monthly electric bills tied to Entergy’s building of new electricity generating plants, with industrial customers asking to leave the system amid worries their rates could rise as much as 50%.

The five-member Louisiana Public Service Commission unanimously directed its staff Wednesday to look at all options available, such as enlarging the use of renewable energy sources and expanding programs to help pay for making homes and businesses more energy-efficient. The commission’s staff also will review the implications of allowing large industrial customers to fend for themselves by seeking better electricity prices on the “open market” or letting plants and refineries make their own power.

“It is a proactive approach to make sure we maintain the customers’ perspective as we look for solutions to those energy needs,” said Commissioner Craig Greene of Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that Entergy told regulators it needs to eventually spend an estimated $10 billion to $12 billion to replace units that are approaching 50 years old. As a regulated monopoly, Entergy’s customers must pay those costs. The state’s largest petrochemical refineries and manufacturing plants, which buy about half the power Entergy sells, argue the projected costs are too high and they want out.

Entergy disputes the rate increase estimates calculated by the Louisiana Energy Users Group, which encompasses 24 of the largest companies operating in the state.

“We have some of the lowest rates in the country thanks to the PSC’s oversight. We will continue to focus on balancing access to affordable, reliable energy for all of our customers,” Entergy spokeswoman Lee Sabatini said in statement.

The PSC directive looking at all options could reopen a debate from the 1980s and 1990s about whether Louisiana should deregulate and allow customers to buy their electricity from whomever they want on the open market. The commission in 1999 ruled that because of the cost of the infrastructure needed to deliver electricity, customers would be better served by letting utilities to operate as monopolies — with no competition allowed in specific service areas — and to regulate the costs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories