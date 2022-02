SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Portions of Scott will experience a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, Feb. 9 so that Entergy utility workers can safely upgrade facilities and improve electrical service.

According to the Scott Police Department, the outage is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and may affect residents and businesses along Sunset Street, Cameron Street, Perez Street, Anne Street and Wirtz Street.