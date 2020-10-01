Entergy announces it has finished restoring power to Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced today it has completed repairs to the power grid across Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura roughly one month after the storm made landfall.

Categorizing the repairs as Entergy’s “largest restoration effort,” the power company said a storm team of 16,000 people worked to restore power. Customers with damage to their home’s electrical equipment must finish repairs on their home before power can be reconnected.

At the peak, the storm knocked out power to more than 93,000 customers in southwest Louisiana. the company stated in a press release. Crews made power available within two weeks to 75% of Louisiana customers affected by the storm and restored 90% in three weeks. The company said a storm team will remain in Southwest Louisiana to make additional repairs to the electrical power delivery system and improve its resiliency. Crews expect that work to continue through November.

“The hard work and dedication of the thousands of men and women at Entergy and from utilities and contracting companies around the country created hope in our communities when our friends and neighbors needed us most,” said Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillip May “I am equally inspired by our customers across southwest Louisiana and beyond who showed unwavering support and patience during trying times. We know there is still a lot of work to do along the road to recovery, and you have my commitment that we will be there every step of the way.”