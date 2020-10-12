Entergy: 75% of affected customers’ power restored

(KLFY) — As of 8:30 a.m., Entergy reports that it has restored power to 78% of customers affected by Hurricane Delta in Louisiana.

After hitting a peak of 325,078 outages after the storm, current outages stand at just over 71,800 as of this morning.

According to Entergy, customers may see extended power outages given the additional need for crews to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures. Hardest-hit areas may experience outages for up to 10 days. In addition, restoration may be hampered by flooding, blocked access or other obstacles.

Entergy has the following reminders: