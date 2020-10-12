Entergy: 75% of affected customers’ power restored

(KLFY) — As of 8:30 a.m., Entergy reports that it has restored power to 78% of customers affected by Hurricane Delta in Louisiana.
After hitting a peak of 325,078 outages after the storm, current outages stand at just over 71,800 as of this morning.
According to Entergy, customers may see extended power outages given the additional need for crews to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures. Hardest-hit areas may experience outages for up to 10 days. In addition, restoration may be hampered by flooding, blocked access or other obstacles.
Entergy has the following reminders:
- For those still without electrical power, we know you want your service restored. The assessment process began as soon as it was safe to do so following the storm.
- In those harder-to-reach areas, we use advanced technology, such as infrared cameras, drones and satellite imagery to assess damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, highwater vehicles and helicopters.
- Damage assessment could take up to three days. Our scouts are assessing damage to determine the exact cause of your outage and how long it will take to correct the problem.
- While we are assessing damage, we will continue restoring service where it is safe to do so. These efforts are done in parallel.