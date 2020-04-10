Enhanced to Moderate Risk for Severe Weather Easter Sunday







A medium to high threat for severe weather is expected on Easter Sunday across the deep south. In Acadiana, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area outlined in their “Enhanced Risk” Outlook. This is considered a 3 out of a 5 for likelihood to see severe storms within an area, where 5 is the likeliest level. The northern parishes of Acadiana are included in the “Moderate Risk” or a 4 out of a 5.





Approximate timing for this severe threat in Acadiana looks to be late in the morning and throughout the afternoon hours of Easter Sunday. The European Model shows the storm activity moving into southwestern Louisiana around 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Again, this is an approximate timing from a model and this timing could change before Sunday.

All modes of severe weather look possible with damaging winds, large hail, and even the threat for strong, long lived tornadoes. The Significant Tornado Parameter showcases the highest levels across the northern half of Acadiana and the northern parts of the state. We think the greatest threat for severe storms should remain just north of Acadiana and this threat will eventually transition into Mississippi. Southwest Louisiana will be on the very southern edge of this event but we still need to take precautions and be extra weather aware. Very rarely do we recommend mobile home occupants to stay in a more secure structure but Sunday will be an event you should try and make plans to stay in a secure structure. The Live Doppler 10 Storm Team will monitor this severe threat in order to keep all in Acadiana safe.