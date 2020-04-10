1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Enhanced to Moderate Risk for Severe Weather Easter Sunday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A medium to high threat for severe weather is expected on Easter Sunday across the deep south. In Acadiana, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area outlined in their “Enhanced Risk” Outlook. This is considered a 3 out of a 5 for likelihood to see severe storms within an area, where 5 is the likeliest level. The northern parishes of Acadiana are included in the “Moderate Risk” or a 4 out of a 5.

Approximate timing for this severe threat in Acadiana looks to be late in the morning and throughout the afternoon hours of Easter Sunday. The European Model shows the storm activity moving into southwestern Louisiana around 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Again, this is an approximate timing from a model and this timing could change before Sunday.

All modes of severe weather look possible with damaging winds, large hail, and even the threat for strong, long lived tornadoes. The Significant Tornado Parameter showcases the highest levels across the northern half of Acadiana and the northern parts of the state. We think the greatest threat for severe storms should remain just north of Acadiana and this threat will eventually transition into Mississippi. Southwest Louisiana will be on the very southern edge of this event but we still need to take precautions and be extra weather aware. Very rarely do we recommend mobile home occupants to stay in a more secure structure but Sunday will be an event you should try and make plans to stay in a secure structure. The Live Doppler 10 Storm Team will monitor this severe threat in order to keep all in Acadiana safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

63°F Few Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low around 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low around 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar