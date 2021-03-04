Elton woman faces aggravated assault charge, allegedly threatened to shoot others inside a home

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 44-year-old Elton woman was arrested earlier this week after a physical altercation inside a home in Jeff Davis Parish, authorities said.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, on March 3, deputies were called to the home on Elton Driver in reference to a disturbance.

The 911 caller said a woman has entered the home and battered the victim and others in the home. The woman reportedly threatened “to shoot all the occupants of the home.”

Upon arrival, deputies had to force their way into the home to secure it and check on the complainant and other victims, the JDPSO said. The victim had visible bleeding lacerations on both forearms, investigators said.

Deputies located the suspect in the home and placed her under arrest. April Dawn Savant was charged with simple battery on the infirm and aggravated assault with a firearm.