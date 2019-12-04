UPDATE: Student arrested in firing of BB gun on Cpl. Middlebrook Elementary campus, police said

All Posts

LAFAYETTE, La. UPDATE: One juvenile has been arrested in an investigation into a BB gun that was brought on Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School’s campus.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, a juvenile suspect was charged with aggravated battery after “firing the BB gun and hitting the victim in the foot.”

The shooting did not injure victim, Dugas said.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, “was not reported immediately at the time it occurred to officers,” Dugas added.

Because of their ages, no additional information has been released on the suspect and victim.

ORIGINAL: A student was found in possession of a BB gun Tuesday at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School in Lafayette.

The student, who will not be identified, was not injured and no other students were injured, Public Information Officer Allison Dickinson said.

“Proper procedures were followed and all students are safe.” Dickinson said.

An investigation is ongoing.