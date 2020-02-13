Live Now
Electrical short in Scott trailer leads to fire that kills family dog

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A residential fire in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street in Scott led to major damage to a manufactured home (Feb. 13).

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said they received the call at 2:39 p.m. and saw smoke coming from a manufactured home. Firefighters forced their way into the home and located “heavy fire in a rear bedroom…” The blaze was quickly brought under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no human injuries were reported, though the family’s dog did die in the fire, according to Sonnier.

Investigators determined that an electrical short was the cause of the fire, which did major damage to a bedroom in addition to moderate smoke and heat damage to the entire home.

