Elections: Lafayette’s convicted City Marshal Brian Pope files for re-election on last day

Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope following an Oct, 3, 2018, guilty verdict on four felony counts. Pope is arguing to have the convictions thrown out. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Suspended Lafayette City Marshall Brian Pope, convicted for malfeasance in office, qualified for re-election Friday, the last day of qualifying for candidates in the November election that will feature local, congressional and the presidential races.

The election will be held Nov. 3, and all local and state runoffs will be decided in a December runoff election.

Pope was found guilty in October 2018 by a Lafayette Parish jury of using city marshal funds to hire attorneys for personal use. The jury also found him guilty of perjury. Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge David Smith acquitted Pope of the perjury charge the same day he sentenced Pope.

Last month, an appellate court upheld that conviction, but Pope can still run for another term while he exhausts all of his appeal options, including the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Pope qualified Friday morning for the November election. He is one of five candidates for the spot. Nathan Broussard, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, Retired Lafayette Police Deputy Chief Reggie Thomas and John Trahan Jr. also qualified for the race.

Pope is facing an additional 19 counts of malfeasance. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has asked the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss the charges.

