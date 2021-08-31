Elderly woman rescued from Lafayette house fire caused by lightning strike

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – An elderly woman was rescued from a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Daniel Drive in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the fire started during a lightning strike.

Spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews arrived just before 5 p.m. and found flames coming from a hot water heater closet.

Trahan said firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes however the kitchen did sustain moderate damage.

The homeowner told authorities she heard a loud bang as the rain fell and then heard water spraying in the house and began smelling smoke.

She reportedly called 911 and then left the home, Trahan said, and escaped without any injuries.

It was determined that the fire was caused by an indirect lightning strike, Trahan said.

He said a metal piping to the hot water heater was energized and ignited combustibles material.

Damage to a tree caused by a lightning strike was noticed in the backyard, Trahan said.