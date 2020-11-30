Effort to recall Governor John Bel Edwards begins by local activist who say governor has been silent on death of Quawan Charles

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- During a peaceful protest, just outside of the gates of the Governor’s Mansion, community activists announced a recall petition for Governor John Bel Edwards.

“We believe anyone who is silent is complicit. We have given the Governor opportunities to address what is happening,” community activist Devon Norman explains.

This summer, protests broke out after 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette police.

His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Three weeks ago, the body of 15-year-old Quawan Charles was found in a Loreauville sugar cane field.

The mysterious death is unsolved and still under investigation.

President of activist group, Village 337, Devon Norman, says he believes local and state officials are not responding adequately to injustices across the state.

He adds its time for a change and a new movement.

“They won’t take action, we will. If we don’t get it, shut it down. We mean that in the literal sense,” continues Norman.

The mother of Quawan, Roxanne Nelson, stood outside the gates in Baton Rouge, asking the governor for justice for her son.

Norman says he plans to see the petition through.

He says the fight against inequality will continue on both the local and state levels.

“It may take a year. It may take longer. We do believe we will do whatever it takes to get it done,” Norman adds.