LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The University of Louisiana Lafayette unveiled a statue in honor of the late state Sen. Edgar G “Sonny” Mouton Jr. The Sports and Entertainment Plaza where his statue stands is named after him.

As part of his highly decorated political career, Edgar G. “Sonny” Mouton Jr. served in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the state Senate, and was instrumental in the passage of the Louisiana constitution among other campaigns and positions. Mouton was instrumental in the construction of Cajun Field and the Cajundome, and helped secure millions of dollars for other capital improvement projects at the University which is why it makes sense that the Louisiana Legislature designated a section of UL Lafayette’s campus that includes the Cajundome and Convention Center as the Edgar G. “Sonny” Mouton Jr. Sports and Entertainment Plaza following his death in March of 2016.

The oldest daughter of Edgar G. Mouton Jr.’s four children, Cheryl Mouton Trumps, shares with News 10 that her father was always an ambassador of goodwill. She says that even though he is gone, the statue will live on and tell his story of him.

“It’s just so appropriate to gather again today. It is almost like we’re meeting him again and the statue is just so beautifully done it’s almost like I’m waiting for him to step down, shake your hand and hug everybody,” said Cheryl Mouton Trumps.

Almost six years to date, Trumps says it feels like her father is back with the family. Many families, friends, and the community joined together to honor Edgar G. “Sonny” Mouton Jr. including state senators Gerald Boudreaux and Page Cortez, who spoke of his service.

“To his credit, what we live and see every day was started by Sonny,” said Sen. Page Cortez. “The Cajun field broke ground in 1970 so some six years after he started his service he ended and completed his service in 1980 and the Cajundome broke ground in 1982 so the funding for all of these was all put in place during his ten years in office.”

“His vision for this entire complex was not just for the university but for the community, leading to the convention center. It led to hotels. It led to growth and economic prosperity for our community,” said Sen. Gerald Boudreaux.

Sen. Boudreaux remembers the impact Sen Mouton had when reaching out to different communities.

“One thing that I know that Senator Mouton believed in: you can’t just have one side of town included when you’re talking about a community.”

“He always crossed the aisle when it came to what was important to communities. He had that gift, and he could bring people together,” said his daughter. “I think he is just such an inspiration to so many people, and I say that humbly.”

Edgar G. “Sonny” Mouton Jr. Memorial was made possible through the generosity of Ken Ardoin, Gov. Kathleen and Raymond Blanco, Randy and Daynese Haynie, the family of Edgar G. Mouton Jr., and Bob F. Wright. The bronze sculpture that is the memorial’s centerpiece was designed and created by Patrick Miller.