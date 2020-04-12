1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Easter bunny to ride through Scott on fire truck Sunday morning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the Easter Bunny from visiting families in Scott.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children will be able to see the Easter bunny from their sidewalk as the Scott Fire Department will give him an escort through the city on top of the fire engine.

“With the current ongoing pandemic, SFD has thought of ways to keep our elderly safe (grocery pick-up), in addition to attempting to making special days  for the children of our City one they will never forget (birthday and Easter),” Chief Chad Sonnier said.

Families are encouraged to wave at the bunny from their driveways or the sidewalk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar