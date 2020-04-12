Easter bunny to ride through Scott on fire truck Sunday morning

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the Easter Bunny from visiting families in Scott.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children will be able to see the Easter bunny from their sidewalk as the Scott Fire Department will give him an escort through the city on top of the fire engine.

“With the current ongoing pandemic, SFD has thought of ways to keep our elderly safe (grocery pick-up), in addition to attempting to making special days for the children of our City one they will never forget (birthday and Easter),” Chief Chad Sonnier said.

Families are encouraged to wave at the bunny from their driveways or the sidewalk.