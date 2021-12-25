Early morning shooting in Lafayette leaves 4 people in the hospital

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A shooting near Waffle House on the Evangeline Thruway leave four victims with gunshot wounds.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway in response to a reported shooting at 2:01 a.m. Saturday morning. Investigators say four victims were sent to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar