Early morning fire engulfs mobile home in Scott, two pet cats die in the blaze

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Scott Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at the 1100 block of Roper Drive, in the Shiloh Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters say when they got to the home around 5:30 am, the entire structure was engulfed in flames.

SFD officials say the person living in the home was able to escape without any injuries, but two pet cats were unable to escape and died.

According to SFD, as a result of the fire, another home received minor damage.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, however, the exact cause is still under investigation.