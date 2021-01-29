Early morning fire destroys home in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette home was destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in the bedroom Friday morning.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the 600 block of Lafayette Street after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a bedroom window and called 911.

Responders searched the burning home and found no one inside the house, LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

The fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes but the house did sustain heavy damage.

The tenant was not home at the time of the fire. An interview with the tenant is pending, Trahan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.