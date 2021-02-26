Early morning fight leads to narcotics arrests in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An early morning fight in the 3900 block of Bear Lane Friday led to two arrests for drugs and firearms.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call and sound several people around a vehicle, which reportedly contained two jars with packages of marijuana, a scale, a pipe and two guns. The following people were arrested on the charges of:

Tyler Walker (Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Tyler Walker, 23.

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I

Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance

Destiny Sonnier, 21.

Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance

Both were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident.