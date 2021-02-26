Early morning fight leads to narcotics arrests in Iberia Parish

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Destiny Sonnier (Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An early morning fight in the 3900 block of Bear Lane Friday led to two arrests for drugs and firearms.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call and sound several people around a vehicle, which reportedly contained two jars with packages of marijuana, a scale, a pipe and two guns. The following people were arrested on the charges of:

Tyler Walker (Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Tyler Walker, 23.

  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance

Destiny Sonnier, 21.

  • Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance

Both were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar