Early morning fight leads to narcotics arrests in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An early morning fight in the 3900 block of Bear Lane Friday led to two arrests for drugs and firearms.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call and sound several people around a vehicle, which reportedly contained two jars with packages of marijuana, a scale, a pipe and two guns. The following people were arrested on the charges of:
Tyler Walker, 23.
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance
Destiny Sonnier, 21.
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance
Both were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident.