UPDATE, 9:45 a.m.: All lanes of Camellia Boulevard have been reopened and traffic flow returned to normal.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the 1400 block of Camellia Boulevard near Starling Lane.

This crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. today. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained a severe leg injury and was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Due to the crash investigation, both lanes of Camellia Boulevard, headed towards Kaliste Saloom Road, have been temporarily closed. Motorists are urged to take an alternate route.

This crash is currently under investigation and an update will be provided as more information becomes available.