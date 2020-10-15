Dylan Leblanc sentenced to 70 years for deadly crash that killed pregnant woman, 1-year-old in 2018

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A sentence of 70 years was handed down to the man who crashed and killed a pregnant woman and her one year old son in Iberia Parish.

Dylan Leblanc pled guilty to eight offenses related to the deadly crash in February, 2018.

According to State Police, Leblanc ran off of the side of the road while driving at speeds over 100 miles an hour.

When he over corrected, his truck crossed the center line and struck Abby Sinitiere’s SUV.

Sinitiere, her son, and unborn baby died at the scene.

Three other children inside the vehicle survived.

Police say Leblanc’s nlood alcohol level was 1.81 at the time of the crash.

His sentencing is listed below:

Vehicular Homicide for the killing of Mrs. Sinitiere: 15 years at hard labor,

without the benefit of parole, and a $15,000 fine;

Vehicular Homicide for the killing of the Sinitieres’ one-year-old son: 15 years

at hard labor, without the benefit of parole, and a $15,000 fine;

One Count of Third Degree Feticide for the killing of Mrs. Sinitiere’s unborn

child: 5 years at hard labor and a $2,000 fine;

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway: 15 years at hard labor; and

First Degree Vehicular Negligent lnjuring (4 counts): 5 years at hard labor on

each count.



