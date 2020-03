JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Jeanerette has a new police chief tonight as Dusty Vallot was sworn in this evening.

Vallo who has been in law enforcement for almost 15 years, and says he feels very blessed to be sworn in as Jeanerette’s new chief.

The new chief says he plans on creating new opportunities and activities for children in the area to stay safe and off the streets.