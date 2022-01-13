Dustin Poirier gifts $75,000 to Second Harvest

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– UFC Lightweight fighter and Lafayette native Dustin Poirier will be donating $75,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank to help ongoing recovery efforts and fill food pantries.

The donation will help provide 300,000 meals to families across South Louisiana struggling in the face of ongoing economic instability and the rising cost of food, housing, and other basic needs.

“Devastated by not only the pandemic crisis, but also the natural disasters—people are having to make hard choices and even harder sacrifices to provide for their families,” said Beth Guidry, Development Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana.

“Dustin and Jolie’s commitment to answer the call of those in need makes us so honored to receive this gift from The Good Fight Foundation. We will be able to use their generous donation to serve those most in need within our community.”

