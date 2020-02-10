Duson traffic stop leads to one arrest, $7,500 worth of meth taken off streets

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police seized methamphetamine worth $7,500 during a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Kip Judice, officers pulled over a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign.

During a search, Judice said, police initially located 6.35 grams of methamphetamines, $360 cash, a scale and several small zip locks commonly used to distribute illegal drugs.

An additional search of the persons in the vehicle, and police found two more bags containing over 38 grams of Methamphetamines.

41-year-old Amos Deshawn Mouton, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on multiple charges, Judice said.