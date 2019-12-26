Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Duson Police warn of fake money circulating

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Duson Police say they’re working two cases where multiple fake $20 bills were used at local truck stop casinos.

They say a white man in his 40’s driving a newer model white or silver Ford F-150 pick-up used the fake money early Thursday morning.

Investigators say, while reviewing video, they saw the man grabbing the fake money from a ‘very large stack of bills’ in his truck.

Police say the bills appear real to the eye, touch, and even pass the counterfeit pen, however Duson Police have 14 bills all with the same serial number: MG799339894C.

They say it’s likely more bills have been used, but have not yet been reported.

Duson Police are encouraging people to check their $20 bills closely. You should contact law enforcement if you’ve received bills with that same serial number.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories