Duson Police searching for missing runaway juvenile

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police are currently looking for a 14 year Duson resident who was last seen in the 800 block of Third Street, Duson on September 15th, according to a press release from their office.

Taylor Broussard is believed to be in the rural areas near Lafayette, Acadia, or St. Landry parish lines and is believed to providing false information about his father’s permission to be with other juveniles in these areas.

Broussard is 5’7″ in height, 130 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, Taylor has been placed in the national database as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Authority is Lt. James Hodges Duson, LA Police Department 337 873-6736