Duson Police make arrest in case of counterfeit $20 bills; drugs also found

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Officials in Duson have arrested a Lafayette man for counterfeiting $20 bills in three locations.

Robert Domingue, 46, was also found with 13 grams of methamphetamines at the time of his arrest. A bag containing the drugs fell from his shorts. Domingue was stopped on Richfield Road, according to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.

Domingue will face 14 counts of monetary instrument abuse and possession of meth.

A passenger in Domingue’s vehicle, Silbano Vargus, 43, of California, also had 15 grams of meth and a 9mm handgun, according to Judice. Vargus also has a previous attempted murder conviction in California and is also under a protective order, both of which prohibit him from having possession of firearms.

The total street value of the drugs was estimated at around $5,000.

The investigation into the counterfeit money is continuing and additional arrests are expected. Vargus has also not been ruled out as a potential suspect in the counterfeit. investigation.