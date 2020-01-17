Live Now
Duson Police closing in on counterfeit money ring with second arrest

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- Police in Duson have made a second arrest in a counterfeit money operation that they believe could be responsible for circulating $10,000 in fake $20 bills in Acadiana.

Paula Marie Gautreaux, 56, is accused of passing the bills at three casinos off the Duson exit on I-10 the day after Christmas. Police say security camera video shows Gautreaux and Robert Domingue at the casinos. Domingue was arrested last month. Police say both admitted to passing the crummy cash, but did not admit to making it.

“We don’t want to make a mistake. We want to get the right people. With that being said, I think we’re close. I can’t tell you if it’s today, or in a week, but we have the right direction in this investigation at this point,” said Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.

What stands out about this funny money is that it fools the counterfeit pen, commonly used when money is exchanged at a business to catch fakes. Chief Judice says the people making the money are using lower denomination legitimate bills. The ink is removed. The original paper is printed over, showing a higher amount. When tested with the counterfeit pen, it shows it’s good cash.

Police say the people who they believe are making the counterfeit money are using hotel rooms to set up shop and crank out the cash. They’ve been identified, but they haven’t been caught yet.

Duson Police believe all of the fake money is being printed locally. The bills, which have the same serial number, have not appeared in any other part of the U.S.

