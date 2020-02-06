Duson Police Chief seeking new job

Breaking News
DUSON, La. (KLFY) The Police Chief in Duson says it’s official; he’s running for Lafayette City Marshal.

Kip Judice hosted a campaign kickoff Wednesday at the Cajundome.

Judice says the Lafayette City Marshal seat isn’t for everyone. Judice calls it a management job that requires law enforcement experience. He says that what he brings to the table.

“To the current interim Marshal, I want to say that look I want to build on some things you have done. You’ve stabilized some things in that office,” Judice said.

As Judice prepared for his campaign kickoff, he talked about experience and character.

Judice says he has a 35 year law enforcement professional track record; 30 of those years were with the sheriff’s office, and he was appointed Duson’s Police Chief in 2015.

“It’s my time to come and serve. What we done in Duson has been very admirable and I’m very proud of that. I think we can parlay that into the City Marshal’s office and be a great leader there,” Judice noted.

Judice says it’s time to move the Marshal’s office into the 21st century and to the next level.
“… eServe text alert reminders for people who need to come to court. Make them aware of things that would probably reduce work load and save people money. We can turn it around and use that money in a better way.”

Judice says believes the city marshal seat isn’t a role where there’s time for learning. He says he has a 5-year plan backed by experience to get done what needs to be done. Judice talks about people and change.

“Change is not in people’s personality. You typically can get set in your ways and when they do change usually is very little. I have a record. Look at what I done there,” Judice said.

