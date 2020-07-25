Duson Police Chief Kip Judice trying community service instead of jail time for non-violent offenders

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — The Duson Police Department is using community service opportunities for non-violent offenders, hoping a little hard work will teach the lesson.



Police Chief Kip Judice says, “We’ve been focusing on other ways a person can pay a debt to society for a non-violent misdemeanor or traffic offense.”



Community service vs. jail time works in the town of Duson, says Chief Judice.

He says it’s a way for non-violent offenders to avoid sitting in and crowding jails while possibly reducing taxpayer dollars.



“It’s just a way we try and look at innovative ways to reduce the cost of incarceration but still have offenders pay a debt to their community,” adds Chief Judice.



Chief Judice says he believes, long-term, that offenders can benefit from hard work through this opportunity.



“I think this will have an effect. It brings a person self-worth. When they go to commit another crime, they will think about the day they lost working,” Chief Judice explains.



What started off as a simple project for the police department has turned into a gain for the town of Duson.



Chief Judice continues, “We are experiencing financial hardships because of COVID. This is an activity we don’t have to pay someone to wash floors or police cars.”



