Duson family loses entire home in weekend fire

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Henry Goodwin says he has lived at 210 Avenue Au Nord in Duson for five years.

Over the weekend, that home was engulfed by flames.

“Thank God, we got out,” Goodwin says.

He says his son, Deacon, was able to get everyone to safety before the flames spread but was unable to grab any clothes or possessions.

“It’s a sad story. I hear people say all they have left are the clothes they left in, I understand that now. I couldn’t even get my shoes, nothing.”

On top of losing his home and personal items, Goodwin says he is mourning the loss of his greatest companion, his dog Laney, who became trapped once the fire grew.

“I grabbed my dog and medicine. I was getting out the back window. She slipped out,” adds Goodwin.

News Ten asked Henry what he needed most right now.

With tears in his eyes, he says he needs all the help, support, and prayers Acadiana has to offer.

“You can’t come back home. That is what really breaks my heart.”

To help the Goodwin family, they have asked that you call them at 337-250-1124.