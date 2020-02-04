Dulles Road closure expected to impact traffic

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Tuesday, February 4, Dulles Drive from Westgate Road to North Domingue Avenue will be closed.

Alison Lognion of Lafayette Public Works says the closure is weather dependent.

The Shop Rite Food Stores on the corner at Westgate Road sits at the edge of the closure.

Motorist Russell Himel drives along Westgate. Himel says he’s just learning about the road closure. “The road is closing tomorrow. I didn’t know that. Oh, it doesn’t bother me they can close it.”

On the other hand, Himel says Westgate could use some work. “I hope they fix this road Westgate. It’s the worst road aroud,” Himel added.

According to public works, the complete project is expected to take 2.5 years and generally entails the widening of Dulles Drive from a two-lane asphalt roadway with open ditches to three lanes concrete roadway with subsurface drainage, sidewalks and street lights from eastern side of its intersection with Westgate Rd. (LA 93) through Ambassador Caffery.

The city says the bridge will be replaced; a roundabout and additional turn lanes will be constructed at N. Domingue Road and Ambassador Caffery, respectively.

Motorist Ledger Ledet says she works at the nursing home on Dulles just past North Domingue. “Like the old people say why mess with something that don’t need to be fixed,” Ledet stated.

Ledet says she gets to work by coming from the Northside of town. Therefore, the closure doesn’t bother her.

“My heart still goes out to the ones who have to come here. I mean now they’re going to have to get up much earlier to go to work and every other thing. That is not fair but why is it closing for a year,” Ledet said.

“When the weather is bad the road is very slippery and those huge ditches. I don’t know how they’re going to do that,” Ledet added.

