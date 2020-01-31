Live Now
Dulles Drive section to be closed for year-and-a-half for widening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dulles Drive from Westgate Road (La. 93) to N. Domingue Road will be closed starting Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The closure is part of a multi-phase project that will eventually three-lane the road with subsurface drainage. The complete project is expected to take 2.5 years, though the main closure of the road should last a year-and-a-half.

The project will also add sidewalks, streetlights, a roundabout and additional turning lanes.

An informational town hall meeting will take place on Monday, February 3rd, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail Rd., in Scott.

Detour routes will be posted and will direct motorists to utilize N. Domingue Rd., W. Congress Rd., and Rue de Belier (LA 93).

The map below, provided by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Facebook page, shows detour routes and the portion of Dulles set to be improved.

