DSNAP approved for five parishes hit by Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes were approved today for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) stated in a press release that the application process will run in a single phase from Monday, Oct. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 31. DSNAP, formerly called Disaster Food Stamps, provides food assistance to eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.

Residents of these five parishes who received DSNAP benefits due to Hurricane Laura will automatically receive a second month of DSNAP benefits due to the impact of Hurricane Delta and, therefore, there is no need for these residents to apply for DSNAP again. The second month of DSNAP benefits will be issued to these residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27. If residents need a new DSNAP EBT card, they can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578.

SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and also should not apply. Information about SNAP benefits changes related to Hurricane Delta, including replacement benefits for food lost due to power outages, can be found under “SNAP, DSNAP Replacements” below and also at www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAPstorms.

What Delta DSNAP Applicants Need to Know

Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, DSNAP applications will be handled by phone, as they were following Hurricane Laura, and benefits cards will be mailed to approved applicants.

Residents in the approved parishes will call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP. The call center can be reached at 1-888-524-3578 (select language, then press 3-3-1), between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Residents can call on any day during the application period. There will be no alphabet-system schedule, as there was during DSNAP operations for Hurricane Laura.

Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.

Residents are encouraged, but not required, to take the following steps before calling to apply for DSNAP:

Pre-register online first. Step-by-step instructions for this can be found at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

Step-by-step instructions for this can be found at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP. Download the LA Wallet mobile app for identity and residency verification. Information on the app, including download links, can be found at LAWallet.com.

Information on the app, including download links, can be found at LAWallet.com. Gather all information needed for the application. A list of what is needed can be found in the FAQs at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

Residents who pre-registered or applied for DSNAP after Hurricane Laura (or anytime since March 2020) do not need to pre-register again.

When residents call to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, a worker will verify the applicant’s identity and residency, and obtain information about their income, resources and disaster-related expenses. Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview whether they have been approved to receive DSNAP and, if so, the amount of benefits they will receive. Applicants will also receive a letter by mail, confirming the eligibility decision made on their application.

Applicants may name an Authorized Representative (AR) to apply for DSNAP benefits on their behalf. The head of household must authorize the person to serve as AR on their behalf, and the worker will need to speak to the head of household to confirm that they agree for the AR to speak on their behalf.

Additional information about DSNAP can be found by texting LADSNAP to 898-211 or by visiting www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

SNAP, DSNAP Replacements

FNS also authorized DCFS to issue automatic 45% replacement benefits to SNAP recipients in 25 parishes and to DSNAP recipients in 14 parishes, due to widespread power outages from Hurricane Delta. Replacement benefits are intended to replace benefits previously used to purchase food that was then lost due to a disaster.

The automatic replacement benefits for both SNAP and DSNAP will be 45% of each household’s allotment. SNAP Replacement benefits are scheduled to be loaded to recipients’ EBT cards on Saturday, Oct. 24. DSNAP Replacement benefits will be loaded to recipients’ EBT cards on a date to be announced later.

The 25 parishes receiving automatic SNAP Replacement benefits are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Morehouse, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, West Feliciana and Winn.

The 14 parishes receiving automatic DSNAP Replacement benefits are: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Morehouse, Rapides, St. Landry, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn. SNAP and DSNAP recipients outside the above-named parishes may request replacement benefits if they suffered food loss due to Hurricane Delta and had power outages of 24 hours straight or more. To request replacement benefits, recipients must submit a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS by Nov. 9. More information, including the SNAP 38 form, can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAPstorms.